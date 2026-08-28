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Aston Villa agree an initial €55m transfer to sign PSG prodigy Ibrahim Mbaye
Aston Villa agree fee with PSG
The club have successfully sealed the move for Mbaye after matching the French champions' €55m valuation. As reported by The Athletic, the deal is currently in the process of being finalised, with all necessary paperwork now in progress.
The strong relationship between Aston Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi proved to be a crucial factor in closing the agreement.
Mbaye had attracted substantial interest from other top clubs this summer, most notably Liverpool, but Aston Villa have moved decisively to secure his signature. He represents a significant coup for the club, fitting perfectly into the tactical plans outlined by manager Emery.
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Mbaye brings senior experience despite young age
The teenager originally joined PSG from FC Versailles 78 in the summer of 2018 and quickly progressed through their youth academy. He made his senior debut for the French club in August 2024 at just 16 years old.
Since then, Mbaye has accumulated 42 first-team appearances, recording four goals and four assists. Last season alone, he scored three goals and provided two assists across 31 games in all competitions. During his time in Paris, Mbaye also became the youngest player to ever start a competitive fixture for PSG. He started 10 Ligue 1 games and one Champions League match, demonstrating his readiness for high-level European football.
International success and summer squad overhaul
On the international stage, Mbaye switched his allegiance from France youth teams to represent Senegal. Since making his debut for the African nation in November 2025, the winger has earned 15 caps. He featured heavily in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations triumph, playing six matches, and started three games during the 2026 World Cup, scoring against France on June 16.
At club level, Aston Villa have been incredibly active during this transfer window, making eight signings already. Nicolas Jackson is expected to be their ninth arrival. The club have also seen major departures, with Morgan Rogers joining Chelsea for £117m and Ollie Watkins heading to Al Hilal.
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What next for Aston Villa and Mbaye?
Aston Villa will now focus on finalising the medical and formal paperwork to officially announce Mbaye. Once completed, he will immediately integrate into the first-team squad, providing a natural right-sided option for Emery. With Garnacho arriving on loan and Jackson joining, the club have entirely revamped their attacking line ahead of a demanding Premier League and European campaign.
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