Aston Villa 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Go bold or go home. In Aston Villa’s case, it looks to be go bold at home, as they are expected to move away from the classic claret body and sky blue sleeves, for the first time in almost a decade.

The reported 2026-27 home shirt design is influenced by the club’s retro-classic 1969 kit and omits the traditional blue sleeves for an all-claret look. It also apparently features a classic polo collar and a monochrome pale blue club crest.

As a further homage to the 1969 look, it’s thought that there will be accompanying white shorts and sky blue socks with claret or gold detailing.

We’re expecting an early summer (late May/early June) release of the Aston Villa home kit, with a starting price of the adult replica shirt from around £80 and the authentic player version from £110 upwards.