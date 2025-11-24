'Ask his agent' - Pep Guardiola gives blunt response on Claudio Echeverri return amid Man City loanee's struggles at Bayer Leverkusen

Guardiola did little to hide his frustration or confusion when questioned about Echeverri’s stagnating loan at Leverkusen. The 19-year-old has barely featured this season, and when asked whether City might bring him back in January, Guardiola cut straight to the point: “It’s a question for his agent.”

He added that City want their loanees to play regularly, but emphasised he has “no idea” what is happening at Leverkusen.

"Always we love that the players on loan play a lot of minutes. We have an incredible appreciation about him as a football player. What's happening at Leverkusen, you have to ask. I don't know but you speak with him, his agent will know everything," said Guardiola in a press-conference.

Echeverri's future has become a growing concern at the club which is further highlighted by Pep's stance on his situation.