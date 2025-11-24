AFP
'Ask his agent' - Pep Guardiola gives blunt response on Claudio Echeverri return amid Man City loanee's struggles at Bayer Leverkusen
Pep’s response sparks questions over Echeverri’s future
Guardiola did little to hide his frustration or confusion when questioned about Echeverri’s stagnating loan at Leverkusen. The 19-year-old has barely featured this season, and when asked whether City might bring him back in January, Guardiola cut straight to the point: “It’s a question for his agent.”
He added that City want their loanees to play regularly, but emphasised he has “no idea” what is happening at Leverkusen.
"Always we love that the players on loan play a lot of minutes. We have an incredible appreciation about him as a football player. What's happening at Leverkusen, you have to ask. I don't know but you speak with him, his agent will know everything," said Guardiola in a press-conference.
Echeverri's future has become a growing concern at the club which is further highlighted by Pep's stance on his situation.
Echeverri's career momentarily stuck
Echeverri arrived in Europe with enormous expectations. After exploding onto the scene with River Plate, from nine goals in a youth tournament in Venice to becoming one of the club’s youngest Copa Libertadores scorers, City secured him on a six-year deal in January 2024, viewing him as a long-term project.
He remained at River until the end of that year, then made brief appearances for City in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign, scoring at the Club World Cup before being sent on loan to Leverkusen for the current campaign. The move was meant to be a crucial step in adapting him to European football’s pace and tactical demands.
Instead, he has struggled to break into Leverkusen’s team that has itself been struggling on the managerial front this season. Echeverri has made just eight appearances, only three of them starts, and in the last five matches he hasn’t left the bench. He is yet to record a goal or assist this season.
The lack of continuity has fed mounting frustration. According to reports in Argentina, Echeverri has already told City he wants to return to River Plate, a desire he hinted at with a viral photo kissing the River badge, captioned with a heart and hourglass emoji.
Man City plans for Echeverri
Echeverri’s emotional post reignited speculation about his unhappiness. Fans immediately interpreted it as a message of longing, a young player far from home, yearning for the place where he first felt valued. Sources in Argentina claim discussions have already begun between his camp and City about a possible return.
From City’s perspective, however, a move back to South America is not being considered. The club believes exposure to European football is essential for his tactical and physical evolution. Instead, they are exploring the possibility of redirecting him to another European club in January if his situation at Leverkusen doesn’t improve.
The problem is now two-fold: Echeverri wants trust and minutes, while City want his development to stay on schedule. Leverkusen, meanwhile, are competing at the highest level in the Bundesliga and Champions League, making it difficult for Kasper Hjulmand to offer opportunities without clear match readiness.
Echeverri at a critical crossroad
For all the noise surrounding him, Echeverri remains one of South America’s brightest prospects. His journey, from River’s academy to becoming a Club World Cup scorer with City, is evidence of his ceiling. But at 19, game time matters more than potential, and the stagnation in Germany risks slowing the rapid trajectory he was once on.
City still view him as a long-term asset, but Guardiola’s comments reveal a clear truth that the club cannot guide his next step alone. His agent must now help broker the right solution, whether that means pushing Leverkusen for more minutes, securing a mid-season loan switch, or recalibrating expectations for his development path.
