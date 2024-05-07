Ashley Young gives honest take on Jose Mourinho's 'disappointing' Man Utd tenure as he admits certain players didn't give their all under Portuguese coach
Ashley Young shared his opinion on Jose Mourinho's "disappointing" Manchester United tenure and admitted that certain players didn't give their all.
- Young trained under Mourinho from 2016 to 2018
- Was not happy with the style of play
- Revealed that players held back under Mourinho