Arsene Wenger names World Cup favourites and gives verdict on England breaking major tournament curse in 2026

Wenger said: "England are one of the favourites of the World Cup. They are always nearly there. And they have to make the step. They have the quality to win."

Despite praising England’s evolution, Wenger stopped short of placing them at the very summit of the contenders. That honour, he insisted, sits squarely with France. He highlighted an unrivalled depth of elite forwards as the primary reason Les Bleus are a little ahead of Tuchel's troops.

"By trying to be as objective as possible, I think France are the super favourites. Just for one reason," he argued. "They have more world-class strikers than any other country. To have such a bench and such quality will make the difference."

His reasoning is hard to refute. With Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe leading a cohort that also includes Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani, Desire Doue and Hugo Ekitike, France possess an attacking armoury unmatched anywhere in international football. Both nations enter the draw as top seeds, meaning they cannot cross paths until the final.

