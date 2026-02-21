Arsenal youngster leaves club as he bids to succeed in USA

Arsenal announced in an official club statement on Friday that 2006-born forward Oyetunde had departed the club, joining third-tier US outfit Fort Wayne. The 19-year-old had made 31 appearances for the Gunners' under-18, U19 and U21 sides, before a brief loan spell at St Albans City earlier this season where he joined up with the Isthmian League Premier Division side and featured for them against Burton Albion in the first round of the FA Cup, before scoring one minute into his league debut for the non-league club.

Oyetunde recently made his Arsenal U21 debut in January 2026 but has made the decision that he is ready to step into senior football, signing for Fort Wayne on a permanent transfer and becomes the 17th player added to the club’s roster ahead of their first professional match against FC Naples, in Naples, Florida in early March, as reported by The Sun.

Speaking to club media after his move, Oyetunde expressed his excitement at this new chapter as he prepares to begin a new life both on and off the pitch. His move is pending league and federation approval in the US.