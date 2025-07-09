Arsenal's great hope! Wonderkid Max Dowman joins up with Gunners first team for pre-season at 15 years old M. Dowman Arsenal Premier League

Arsenal’s preparations for the 2025-26 season are underway, and one of the most eye-catching developments at London Colney this week has been the presence of 15-year-old prodigy Max Dowman in first-team training. The highly rated youngster was involved in the senior squad’s pre-season fitness and technical sessions on Wednesday, joining a host of established stars on the pitch including Bukayo Saka.