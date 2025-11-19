Arsenal women's player ratings vs Real Madrid: Alessia Russo to the rescue! Lionesses star bags brace and Chloe Kelly shines as Gunners fight back to secure crucial win

Meeting for the first time since their thrilling Champions League quarter-final last season, Arsenal started the better of the two teams and perhaps should have taken the lead when midfielder Frida Maanum headed just past the post from close range. However, Real quickly grew into the game through forwards Athenea del Castillo and Linda Caicedo and they took the lead when Scotland international Caroline Weir came back to haunt her former club with a stunning volley towards the end of a tight opening 45 minutes.

In a reversal of the first half, it was Pau Quesada’s Real who flew out of the traps after the break, with Caicedo first hitting the side netting before Weir forced Arsenal goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar into a comfortable save. However, the European champions soon sparked into life when Kelly’s 53rd-minute cross was brilliantly headed home by Russo, who had to generate all of the pace. Canada forward Olivia Smith then got into a dangerous position inside the visitors’ box, but her effort went straight at Real goalkeeper and captain Misa Rodriguez.

Continuing to push Real back, Arsenal soon took the lead when Russo scored yet another superb header - this time from substitute Mead’s teasing corner. The 26-year-old then combined well with Maanum but she couldn’t make it a hat-trick, firing just past the post. Liga F side Real drove forward in search of a last-gasp leveller but Renee Slegers’ side were able to hold on for their first victory since the 4-1 Women’s Super League success over Leicester City on 2 November.

They failed to win any of their previous three games before Wednesday's clash, losing 3-2 to German giants Bayern Munich either side of league draws with Chelsea and north London rivals Tottenham.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Meadow Park...