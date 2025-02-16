Arsenal women's player ratings vs Tottenham: North London is red! Alessia Russo runs amok as Mariona Caldentey and Emily Fox help fire five-star Gunners past shocking Spurs

Renee Slegers' side strengthened their position in the bid for a Champions League place with their 15th win in 18 games under her charge

Arsenal cruised to victory in the north London derby on Sunday, beating Tottenham 5-0 to increase their cushion inside the Women's Super League's European places to five points. Were it not for Spurs goalkeeper Lize Kop, it could've been an even more convincing victory, with the visiting side constantly under pressure at the back while failing to muster up any sort of attacking threat. The Gunners, meanwhile, took full advantage of their dominance, with goals from Mariona Caldentey, Frida Maanum, Alessia Russo and Emily Fox, plus an own goal by Clare Hunt, seeing them assert themselves as the best team in north London again.

There were just 15 minutes on the clock when Kyra Cooney-Cross' perfect delivery was missed by Russo but bounced in off Hunt, with Caldentey's caressed strike into the bottom corner later in the first half doubling Arsenal's advantage in more eye-catching fashion. The Gunners didn't let up after the break, though, adding another two before the hour as Maanum's shot deflected in off Hunt, continuing her misfortune, before Russo got a deserved goal after a swift counter-attack.

Things quietened down for the rest of the game, though there was still plenty for the 56,784 inside the Emirates Stadium to get excited about before the full-time whistle sounded. Chloe Kelly's second Arsenal debut, which came after she'd already sparked the stadium into generous applause just by going out to warm-up, was the cherry on the cake for a side that has now won 15 of its 18 games since Renee Slegers took charge in mid-October, with the return from injury of captain Kim Little also an encouraging sight as the Gunners approach an extremely important part of the season.

Those who stuck around until the end did get to see the goal of the game in stoppage time, too, as Emily Fox picked out the top corner from range to round off a truly fantastic day for the hosts.

