AFP
Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres revels in scoring feeling as perfect Sweden sink Poland
Sweden maintains perfect start to Nations League
Potter’s tenure as Sweden head coach continues to gather momentum as his side secured a second consecutive victory in Nations League. The Blagult followed up their opening win against Romania with a dominant performance against Poland, ensuring they remain at the summit of the standings. While Poland offered stiff resistance in the first half, Sweden’s superior attacking quality eventually shone through in front of a jubilant home crowd.
The hosts wasted little time asserting their authority when Benjamin Nygren opened the scoring just eight minutes into the contest, nodding home after Victor Lindelof had kept a corner alive. Poland fought back and managed to level the scores just before the interval through Sebastian Szymanski, who capitalised on excellent wing play from Nicola Zalewski. However, Sweden regained control after the break, with Yasin Ayari restoring the lead before the irrepressible Gyokeres sealed the three points with a clinical finish.
- AFP
Reflections on goalscoring
Gyokeres appears unstoppable on the international stage, scoring for the second time in just three days for Sweden. He noted that the team completely took control in the second half to earn a deserved win, adding that he felt great on the pitch and was thrilled to get on the scoresheet once again. With Alexander Isak sidelined due to injury, Gyokeres has quickly stepped into a central role for Sweden throughout this national team camp. His back-to-back scoring form and extended minutes demonstrate his growing importance to the squad, and he is expected to carry a heavy attacking load over the team's next two upcoming matches.
"In the second half we take over completely and win fairly. I was a bit the same as the match picture. In the second half it felt very good for me and it was fun to score," he said, as cited by Aftonbladet.
Gyokeres battles through the pain barrier
The victory was somewhat overshadowed by the physical toll taken on Sweden’s star man, Gyokeres. After the final whistle, the striker was seen walking in his socks, revealing two large bloodstains on his white socks over both big toes. When questioned about the visible injuries and whether they were the result of being stamped on twice, the forward remained remarkably calm, simply stating: "Yes... that's how it can be sometimes. But now we won and I scored a goal so it's not something I need to bring up."
- AFP
Focusing on recovery ahead of Bosnia trip
With six points already in the bag, Sweden are in a commanding position to secure promotion. The integration of younger talents like Nygren and Ayari alongside established stars has given Potter a balanced squad capable of controlling matches both in and out of possession. Gyokeres is already focusing on the next challenge, insisting that recovery is the priority before the squad travels to face Bosnia and Herzegovina. "Of course it's tight (with matches). But it's important to recover and get ready for the next match. Matches are fun so there's nothing to complain about" he concluded.
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