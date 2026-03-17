Arsenal in talks to half transfer fee demand as Fabio Vieira reaches agreement to make Bundesliga switch permanent

Vieira is rapidly becoming a hero for Hamburg, transforming into the club's primary "saviour" during his current loan spell. The 25-year-old has been in sensational form recently, finding the back of the net three times in his last five appearances for the German outfit. It marks a stark contract to his early impression, having been sent off twice in his first five Bundesliga games.

His most recent contribution, a spectacular goal in the 1-1 draw against Koln, has only intensified the desire of the Bundesliga side to secure his services on a long-term basis. With five goals already this season, Vieira has proven he can be the creative hub that Arsenal hoped he would become when they first signed him from Porto.