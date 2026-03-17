AFP
Arsenal in talks to half transfer fee demand as Fabio Vieira reaches agreement to make Bundesliga switch permanent
Vieira finds his feet in the Bundesliga
Vieira is rapidly becoming a hero for Hamburg, transforming into the club's primary "saviour" during his current loan spell. The 25-year-old has been in sensational form recently, finding the back of the net three times in his last five appearances for the German outfit. It marks a stark contract to his early impression, having been sent off twice in his first five Bundesliga games.
His most recent contribution, a spectacular goal in the 1-1 draw against Koln, has only intensified the desire of the Bundesliga side to secure his services on a long-term basis. With five goals already this season, Vieira has proven he can be the creative hub that Arsenal hoped he would become when they first signed him from Porto.
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Agreement reached over personal terms
Bild in Germany reports that a massive hurdle has already been cleared regarding the midfielder's future. It has been revealed that Vieira has already reached an agreement over a new contract with Hamburg, effectively green-lighting a permanent switch should the two clubs find common ground.
This "ready-made" contract signifies the player's intent to stay in the Bundesliga, where he has found the consistent playing time that eluded him under Mikel Arteta. Vieira appears settled in his new environment, and the focus has now shifted entirely to the financial logistics of the transfer between the two heavyweights.
Arsenal open to lowering transfer valuation
Despite Vieira's upturn in form, Arsenal are said to be realistic about their chances of recouping the full £34 million fee they paid in 2022. The Gunners are in talks to potentially half the initial cost of Hamburg's purchase option - reported to be €20m - to facilitate a swift conclusion to the deal this summer, according to the report. By lowering the asking price, Arsenal are looking to clear space in their squad and wage bill for new reinforcements.
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A crucial summer window ahead
The negotiations between Arsenal and Hamburg are expected to accelerate as the season draws to a close. While the Portuguese star continues to lead Hamburg's charge on the pitch, the administrative work behind the scenes is geared towards making his stay in Germany a permanent one.
For Vieira, the move represents a chance to reboot a career that had stalled in the Premier League, where he made 33 appearances across two seasons. For Arsenal, it provides a necessary injection of funds as they look to fine-tune a squad capable of challenging for the highest honours next season. Both clubs are now working under the expectation that the deal will be finalised sooner rather than later.
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