Arsenal star Leah Williamson jets to Ibiza with American model girlfriend Elle Smith for sun-soaked holiday after seeing injury rule her out of last Lionesses squad

Williamson took to Instagram to share photos from a trip to Ibiza, posting images with the caption "IBZ". The Arsenal defender appeared to be making the most of a break after a demanding campaign at club and international level. Joining her on the holiday was American model Smith, who has frequently been seen alongside the England captain.

The holiday comes shortly after Williamson was forced to withdraw from Sarina Wiegman's latest England squad. The centre-back had been following a rehabilitation programme but was ultimately ruled out with a hamstring injury, with Grace Fisk called up as her replacement for matches against Spain and Ukraine.







