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Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus honestly assesses his chances of making Brazil's World Cup squad
Struggles for consistency at Arsenal
Jesus is facing an uphill battle to regain his spot in the national team as he navigates a challenging period in north London. Injuries have once again disrupted his campaign, leaving the former Manchester City man with limited rhythm and restricted minutes on the pitch. With only seven starts across 24 appearances this season, the forward’s output of five goals and two assists has left him on the periphery of Mikel Arteta’s strongest XI.
Speaking to Globo Esporte, Jesus was frank about how his club form impacts his international aspirations. “I hadn’t been playing for my club, and that makes it difficult because there are other players who are playing, scoring goals, and performing. At the same time, I also have a lot of faith in myself, in my ability, in what I’ve shown,” he explained.
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Fighting for a World Cup spot
The competition for places in the Brazil attack is fiercer than ever, especially with the national team progressing under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti. Jesus acknowledges that he is currently behind several other names in the pecking order but insists he is still a viable option for the five-time world champions. He remains optimistic that a strong finish to the season could change the narrative surrounding his inclusion.
“I believe until the end, if an opportunity arises, my name will always be on the radar. Obviously, as I said, you have to play for the club, you have to perform, and you have to earn your place there,” the forward stated. He was careful to show respect to those currently ahead of him, adding: “I know there are names ahead of me, but if an opportunity arises, I think my name is on the radar.”
Evaluating the role of a number nine
As his career has progressed, Jesus has reflected on the specific expectations placed upon a Brazilian centre-forward. During his earlier years with the national team, he was frequently lauded for his work rate but criticised for a lack of goals in major tournaments. It is a perception he is eager to change by focusing more on his finishing than his defensive contributions or link-up play.
"The person who wears Brazil’s number 9 shirt, the first focus has to be scoring goals and not other things," Jesus admitted. "That's something I’ve learnt and carry with me today, in any opportunity I get."
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Experience and versatility as key assets
Having featured in both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, Jesus believes his experience remains a major advantage. Furthermore, his ability to operate across the front line provides a tactical flexibility that could appeal to the coaching staff. At Arsenal, he has often been deployed as a wide forward, a role he feels comfortable occupying at the international level to help the team balance its attacking threat.
“I have the ability to score goals, create chances, provide assists and open spaces. I can also play on the wings, and that helps me,” Jesus said. Reflecting on his personal journey from painting streets in São Paulo to playing on the world's biggest stage, he concluded: “It represents someone who tried to succeed without stepping on anyone, without doing anything wrong. I always had the desire to make things happen.”