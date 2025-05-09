Revealed: Why Arsenal snubbed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia move in 2022 as Gunners instead spent £3.5m on flop who made just six appearances

Arsenal reportedly snubbed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in 2022 as the Gunners instead spent £3.5m on Marquinhos, who made just six appearances.

Instead, they went for Marquinhos, who flopped at Emirates