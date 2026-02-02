Arsenal silence the doubters, Lamine Yamal heats up and Bayern Munich suffer another blow: Winners and losers from the European weekend of football

Arsenal headed into the weekend with questions over their title credentials ringing in their ears. A run of three Premier League games without a win had seen the gap at the top reduced to just four points, and a tricky-looking trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United shaped up as having real banana-skin potential.

However, the Gunners silenced any talk of them 'bottling' their best opportunity to win the title in a generation with a dominant 4-0 win in West Yorkshire. Noni Madueke led the way despite only being promoted to the starting line up minutes before kick-off after Bukayo Saka suffered an injury in the warm-up, while Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus again both got on the scoresheet as the battle to start up front for Mikel Arteta's side continues to go back and forth between the pair.

Arsenal's win on Saturday was notable for its performance, but few onlookers went into Sunday's fixtures believing that it would allow the Gunners to stretch their lead at the top. However, after Aston Villa slipped to a shock home defeat to 10-man Brentford, Manchester City then followed that by somehow throwing away a two-goal lead at Tottenham despite the hosts having produced one of the most insipid first-half showings of any team all season.

All that means that Arsenal now hold a six-point advantage over second-placed City, and while the race isn't over yet, it feels as if Arteta's side have cleared another notable hurdle on their way to lifting the trophy for the first time since 2004.