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‘I am your warrior!’ - Arsenal complete blockbuster transfer for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes
Arsenal land long-term midfield target
Arsenal have officially confirmed the signing of Guimaraes from Newcastle, with the Brazilian midfielder signing a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium. The move brings an end to his four-and-a-half-season spell at St James’ Park, where he made nearly 200 appearances.
Guimaraes said he believes Arsenal is the right club for the next stage of his career. The former Lyon midfielder made clear that his ambitions extend beyond simply joining a new team, with trophies and a place in the club’s history among his targets.
Guimaraes promises to give his best
Speaking in his first official interview as an Arsenal player, Guimaraes explained why he was ready for the move. The midfielder also outlined the qualities he believes he will bring to his new side.
"I'm very excited," he admitted. "I'm at the point of my life where I need a challenge like this. I want to win trophies, I want to make history and I think I'm in the right place to do it. I'm so excited to start."
"I can pass the ball, run a lot and play like a warrior, I'll never give up. I will try to help the team, [I'm] good with the ball, composed, very calm, and sometimes I can score some goals and hope to make everyone very, very happy here.
A warrior mentality for Arsenal
Guimaraes has built a reputation for his combative approach and technical ability, and he is keen to bring that mentality to Arsenal. He described himself as a "warrior" and stressed his determination to keep fighting for the team.
"It's massive what I have done so far, but I want more. I want to win for Arsenal. I want to win more trophies in my career, and I think I'm in the right place, at my peak at 28 years old," he explained.
"I'm so excited to join. Here, wearing this shirt, you have to go for winning trophies, winning everything we can and make history. I want to put my name in the club history. Someday, when I leave, I want players to come here and say I want to do exactly what Bruno did for the club. I think it's the best thing that a player can do for the club: create history and inspire the young."
Guimaraes added: "The message for me is thank you for everything you have done. All the messages you gave me, I'm so excited to join you. I will give you my best, I promise. Like I said, I'm your warrior, I'll never give up. Hopefully we can create many, many good memories together."
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Guimaraes prepares for life at Arsenal
Guimaraes is set to join his new team-mates immediately as he begins life at Arsenal. His immediate focus will be adapting to his new surroundings and showing supporters the qualities that made him determined to take on this challenge.
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