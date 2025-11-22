Arsenal's stance on Antoine Semenyo transfer revealed as race hots up for Bournemouth's £65m star ahead of January window

Football.London reports the north London club are unlikely to make any major moves in the winter widow, with sporting director Andrea Berta instead looking ahead to a "record-breaking summer" come the end of the season.

While the Gunners remain compliant with the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), they are reportedly nearing the limits of UEFA's financial fair play limitations. The confederation's Cost Ratio Limits dictate that clubs spend a maximum of 70% of their total revenue on transfers and wages. A large ticket sale would therefore be required for Arsenal to dip into the market in the coming months.

The Gunners also appear to be happy with the makeup of their squad. A recent spate of negotiations with their incumbent stars have resulted in new contracts for notable players including William Saliba, Gabriel and David Raya, while Mikel Arteta has recently spoken over the possibility of a new deal for main man Bukayo Saka. Looking specifically at Semenyo's preferred spot on the left side of the attack, Arteta has already deployed Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke in that position during the 2025/26 season.

Furthermore, recent reports on Semenyo's release clause reveal it must be triggered in the first two weeks of January, all but ruling the Gunners out of the chase.