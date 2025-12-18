AFP
Arsenal interested in Real Madrid youngster but face competition from Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen
Arsenal plot move amid Madrid uncertainty
Valdepenas was handed his senior debut for Real Madrid only days ago against Alaves by head coach Xabi Alonso, a decision shaped as much by necessity as by belief. Injuries and suspensions across Madrid’s back line have forced Alonso to lean on youth, and Valdepenas was thrust into the spotlight at a moment when the pressure on the manager was already intense. arrived at the Estadio de Mendizorroza under scrutiny, having won just two of their previous eight matches. That run had fuelled speculation about Alonso’s future, with reports suggesting that defeat in any of his next three games could have put his job at risk. Victory over Alaves, secured by a Rodrygo strike, offered some respite, but the performance again underlined the fragility of Madrid’s defensive resources. With Alvaro Carreras suspended, Alonso turned to Valdepenas at left-back, despite the youngster being more accustomed to operating centrally. It was a significant moment for a player still forging his reputation at the senior level, and one that did not go unnoticed beyond Spain.
Valdepenas impresses on senior debut
Valdepenas delivered a composed display that earned praise from his manager. Calm in possession and disciplined defensively, the teenager showed an adaptability that has already become a hallmark of his development.
"Valde made his debut and I congratulate him for that," Alonso said. "And I congratulate him not only for his debut, but also for the match he played. He competed well and was very steady in his performance."
For Valdepenas, the occasion was understandably overwhelming.
"My debut? I was nervous, I’m not going to lie," he said. "But my team-mates reassured me on the pitch and I thank them for that."
Arsenal’s strategic interest takes shape
Despite that breakthrough, Arsenal believe the pathway to consistent first-team football at the Bernabeu remains uncertain.ESPN Deportes reports that Berta is already exploring what has been described as a "convincing offer" for the defender in the coming years, with the Gunners viewing 2026 as a realistic window to act. Valdepenas is under contract with Real Madrid until the summer of 2029, leaving the Spanish champions in a strong negotiating position. However, Arsenal’s confidence stems from their ability to offer something Madrid may not: a clearer route to regular minutes at the highest level during a crucial phase of the player’s development. Bundesliga clubs are also circling. Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are understood to be closely monitoring the Spain Under-19 international, adding further competition to what could become a crowded race for his signature.
What comes next?
Valdepenas’ appeal to Arsenal is rooted in Arteta’s long-standing preference for defenders who can operate across multiple positions. The Gunners boss has built his back line around adaptability, valuing players capable of shifting roles without compromising structure or control.
Ben White arrived as a centre-back and has since become an established right-back. Riccardo Calafiori, initially known for his work centrally, has been repurposed primarily on the left. Piero Hincapié, on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, has offered cover both at centre-half and full-back, while Jurrien Timber has featured across the defensive line, even if he is now largely seen as first-choice on the right.
Valdepenas, comfortable both centrally and out wide, fits that profile perfectly. His ability to read the game and adjust tactically would align with Arteta’s emphasis on fluid defensive systems. For now, Real Madrid remain firmly in control. Valdepenas’ long contract, combined with Alonso’s public endorsement, gives the club leverage and time. Yet Arsenal’s growing reputation for developing young defenders into elite performers means this is a story unlikely to fade.
