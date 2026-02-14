From Arsenal & Real Madrid transfer links to Russian obscurity: How Jhon Duran's budding career has already gone from the sublime to the downright bizarre

However, amid a Premier League goal drought between late September and early December 2024, with his minutes still limited, it became clear that all was not well behind the scenes. While he had scored in the Champions League against Bayern and Bologna, Duran had developed a reputation for being temperamental (perhaps unsurprisingly, he idolises the notoriously hot-headed Zlatan Ibrahimovic).

A first flashpoint came when he reacted very badly to being substituted in the 66th minute against the Italian side in October, having been handed a rare start. The striker was caught on camera punching and kicking the seats in the Villa Park dugout, before throwing something in the vague direction of the touchline in a shocking outburst.

Emery tried to play down the situation afterwards, but it was becoming increasingly clear that he was struggling to man-manage the fiery Colombian. "I have no problem with his reaction," he said. "Every message we send in the dressing room is about respect and having our values. Some young players can react a little bit, but it is under my control. His first start of this year - always it is more difficult to start when the opponents are fresh."

Discussing his relationship with the Villa head coach in an interview with Sky Sports the following month, Duran said: "There are [moments of] love and hate, sometimes! But no, I feel very grateful to him, very grateful to him and his coaching staff. We've had many problems, but they're normal, I think.

"Sometimes it happens, and there are sparks! So we're constantly fighting! But I think it's normal for a young man of my age, and a person like him who already knows a lot, who has already achieved so many things. And the truth is, I feel very, very grateful to be in this space, and that he's a person as great in football as he is. Yes, sometimes we argue. Because he has his point of view, I have mine, and I've never been the one who stays quiet. If I have something to say, no matter who it is, I say it."