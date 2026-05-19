Arsenal are Premier League champions! 22-year wait for top-flight title over as Man City draw confirms Gunners’ coronation

This monumental coronation officially brings a painful 22-year wait for a top-flight league title to an end.

The last time Arsenal actually lifted the famous trophy was back in the 2003-04 season, when Arsene Wenger’s legendary 'Invincibles' went an entire campaign undefeated. Generations of Arsenal fans have grown up longing for that golden era to return, and after enduring years of setbacks, Arteta’s visionary leadership has finally allowed this resilient modern-day squad to write their own glorious chapter in the club's folklore.

However, this historic triumph did not come easily; it follows years of relentless heartbreak for the Gunners, who spent the last three seasons launching fierce title charges that ultimately ended in bitter disappointment as they lost out to the dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool.



