Arsenal player ratings vs Sporting CP: Martin Zubimendi puts in classy display while Viktor Gyokeres kept silent by former team as Gunners seal Champions League semi-final spot

After the disappointment of the defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday there was a need for a response from the Gunners and they started well, with Eberechi Eze really bright behind the front three. But Arsenal couldn't take advantage of the quick start, with chances few and fair between for the hosts during an opening 45 minutes which ended with Sporting hitting the post through Geny Catamo.

The second half did improve slightly from an Arsenal point of view, with Leandro Trossard hitting the post late on and Gabriel Jesus going close. But with Mikel Arteta’s side typically solid at the back, they ultimately didn’t need to find a goal on the night, with the 0-0 draw being enough to send them through to the final four for a second successive season.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...