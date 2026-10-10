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Arsenal FC v Leeds United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Arsenal player ratings vs Leeds United: Riccardo Calafiori and Bruno Guimaraes inspire second-half comeback

Player ratings
Arsenal
B. Guimaraes
R. Calafiori
Premier League
Arsenal vs Leeds United
Leeds United

Arsenal overcame a second-half scare to secure a 2-1 victory over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium. After falling behind to a James Justin strike, goals from Riccardo Calafiori and substitute Bruno Guimaraes ensured the three points remained in North London.

The reigning Premier League champions demonstrated significant tactical resilience to secure a 2-1 victory over a disciplined Leeds United side. Following a sterile first half that ended 0-0, the match ignited when James Justin ghosted in to give the visitors a shock lead in the 55th minute. Mikel Arteta’s side initially struggled to break down Leeds' low block, but the introduction of second-half changes shifted the structural dynamics of the contest.

The equaliser arrived through versatile left-back Riccardo Calafiori, who continues to prove his value in transition, before substitute Bruno Guimaraes settled the affair just minutes after entering the fray. While the Gunners dominated possession with 58 per cent of the ball, they were forced to endure a nervous finale, particularly after Martin Oedegaard picked up a late yellow card. Ultimately, Arsenal’s superior individual quality in the final third proved decisive against Daniel Farke’s gritty outfit.

GOAL rates Arsenal players from Emirates Stadium...

  • FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-LEEDSAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya - 6/10

    The Spaniard had a relatively quiet afternoon, making 4 saves throughout the match. He could do little to prevent Justin’s clinical opener in the 55th minute, which was the result of a collective defensive lapse rather than a specific goalkeeping error. His distribution helped Arsenal maintain their 58 per cent possession share.

    Ben White - 6/10

    A functional performance from the right-back, though he lacked his usual overlapping threat. He was replaced by Jurrien Timber in the 62nd minute as Arteta sought more dynamism following the Leeds opener. His defensive work was solid, but he struggled to provide high-quality service to the front line.

    Gabriel - 7/10

    The Brazilian was a physical presence at the heart of the defence, leading the team in clearances and interceptions. He was crucial in defending set pieces, helping to neutralise Leeds' four corners. His leadership was evident during the frantic final ten minutes after Arsenal had taken the lead.

    Ezri Konsa - 7/10

    Stepping in for the injured William Saliba, the summer signing looked composed for the majority of the match. He helped manage the threat of Dominic Calvert-Lewin well, contributing to the 11 aerial duel won by the Arsenal backline. His positioning was largely sound, though the defence briefly lost its shape during the Leeds goal sequence.

    Riccardo Calafiori - 8/10

    A standout performer who provided the spark Arsenal desperately needed. His goal in the 62nd minute restored parity and shifted the momentum of the game. Tactically, he offered great flexibility before being replaced by Piero Hincapie in the 82nd minute, showcasing why he has become a vital cog in Arteta's defensive rotations.



  • FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-LEEDSAFP

    Midfield

    Martin Odegaard - 6/10

    The captain struggled to find space between the Leeds lines for much of the afternoon. While he orchestrated play with his usual intelligence, he was booked in the 84th minute for a tactical foul as Leeds attempted to break. He was substituted in the final minute to a standing ovation, having put in a heavy shift.

    Myles Lewis-Skelly - 6/10

    The versatile 19-year-old showed flashes of his high ceiling but occasionally found the intensity of the Leeds press difficult to navigate. He was hooked in the 63rd minute as part of the triple change that turned the game, though his technical security in the first half was commendable for a player of his age.

    Declan Rice - 7/10

    Rice provided his usual screen in front of the back four, winning several key duels to prevent Leeds counter-attacks. He was replaced by Bruno Guimaraes in the 70th minute, a move that proved to be a masterstroke by the manager given what followed almost immediately.


  • Arsenal FC v Leeds United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    B. Saka - 7/10

    Arsenal's primary creative outlet was constantly hounded by the Leeds defenders, drawing several fouls throughout the 90 minutes. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his gravity pulled Leeds out of position, creating the spaces that Calafiori and Guimaraes eventually exploited.

    N. Madueke - 6/10

    Madueke was industrious on the left-wing but often found himself doubled up on by the Leeds wing-backs. He contributed to the 14 total shots Arsenal registered but lacked the final clinical touch or pass to truly unlock the visitors' stubborn rear-guard.

    K. Havertz - 5/10

    A frustrating afternoon for the German, who struggled to act as the focal point against the three-man Leeds central defence. He was part of the 63rd-minute triple substitution after failing to record a shot on target, with the game opening up significantly following his departure.


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  • Arsenal FC v Leeds United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Bruno Guimaraes - 9/10

    The ultimate super-sub. Entering the pitch in the 63rd minute, he provided the winning goal just seven minutes after coming on for Rice. His energy and vertical passing completely changed the tempo of the match.

    Jurrien Timber - 7/10

    Replacing White in the 62nd minute, Timber offered much more thrust from the full-back position. His ability to invert into midfield helped Arsenal dominate the final half-hour.

    Viktor Gyokeres - 7/10

    Introduced for Havertz, the striker’s physical profile gave the Leeds defenders new problems. His movement off the ball played a role in stretching the pitch for the winning goal.

    Piero Hincapie - N/A

    Came on in the 82nd minute for Calafiori to shore up the left side.

    Mikel Merino - N/A

    A late tactical sub for Oedegaard to see out the final seconds.

    Mikel Arteta - 8/10

    Arteta earns high marks for his proactive game management. Recognising that his starting XI was stagnating, his triple substitution in the 63rd minute was the catalyst for the turnaround. The decision to bring on Guimaraes specifically won the game.

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