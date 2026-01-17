Arsenal player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Gabriel Martinelli and Viktor Gyokeres blow big chances as lethargic Gunners miss opportunity to move nine points clear in Premier League title race

Despite Forest hovering just above the relegation zone, Arsenal found it difficult to get going in Nottingham. Martinelli missed a gilt-edged opening in the first half, but could only sidefoot wide from close range, before Gyokeres dawdled in attack when Murillo's mistake had presented him with an opportunity to run in on goal.

Arteta rang the changes after the break, and just when it looked like substitute Bukayo Saka had headed in a sublime header, Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels reached out a telescopic arm to save the hosts. Mikel Merino nodded a header just wide from a teasing Declan Rice cross, and then Arsenal felt they had a good shout for a penalty after Ola Aina appeared to handle the ball in the box.

In the end, Arsenal didn't really look like breaking the deadlock through any other means than a set-piece, and they are now seven points clear of City and third-placed Aston Villa, though the latter do have a game in hand, at home to Everton on Sunday.

