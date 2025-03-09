Arsenal player ratings vs Man Utd: Declan Rice to the rescue! England midfielder saves the day at both ends - but Gunners' Premier League title hopes continue to fade

The Gunners fought back from a goal behind at Old Trafford, but Mikel Arteta's side still dropped further behind runaway leaders Liverpool

Declan Rice's superb second-half equaliser earned Arsenal a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday as Mikel Arteta's side fell even further adrift of champions elect Liverpool in the Premier League.

The visitors dominated the first half, but were unable to find a way through, with Mikel Merino going closest when he dragged a shot just past the far post from the edge of the box. And they were made to pay for failing to make their dominance count when Bruno Fernandes curled in a fine free-kick just before the interval to give United the lead against the run of play.

David Raya, who was slow getting across to Fernandes' free-kick, made amends with two excellent saves early in the second half to deny Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee, before Rice swept home a thumping equaliser at the other end to bring Arsenal back on terms.

Both teams had chances to win it late one, with Rice producing one incredible challenge to deny Rasmus Hojlund a certain goal, while at the other end both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard went close.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Old Trafford...