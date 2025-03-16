Arsenal player ratings vs Chelsea: Mikel Merino makes his mark while non-stop Declan Rice impresses again as Gunners shore up second spot with narrow win

Mikel Arteta's side edged a tight London derby at the Emirates Stadium thanks to the Spain international's first-half header

Arsenal got back to winning ways in the Premier League as Mikel Merino's first half header saw them edge past Chelsea 1-0 at Emirates Stadium and restore their four-point advantage of second placed Nottingham Forest.

Despite having gone three games without a win in the league, Mikel Arteta's flew out of the blocks early on and created several good chances, with Leandro Trossard, Declan Rice and Gabriel Martinelli all having good sights of goal.

But it was Merino who finally broke the deadlock when he met Martin Odegaard's corner and glanced on a header which looped superbly into the far corner to make it four goals in seven appearances for Arsenal's makeshift striker.

It was a lead Arsenal held onto during a scrappy second half which saw neither team really threaten, although Robert Sanchez was called into action once to deny Merino a second when he clawed away the Spaniard's volley.

