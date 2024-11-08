The England international returned to form as Arsenal's attack put on a five-star performance to reignite their Women's Super League campaign

Three goals in 12 first-half minutes helped Arsenal thrash in-form Brighton in a 5-0 Women's Super League win at the Emirates on Friday night.

Lionesses ace Beth Mead put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute when her left-footed shot curled into the corner before Caitlin Foord doubled their lead nine minutes later as she finished off a beautiful team move from close range.

Frida Maanum scored a goal of the season contender in the 25th minute when she fired the ball into the top corner. Foord nearly made it 4-0 before the half-hour mark when her shot cannoned off the post as she tried to catch out an out of position Sophie Baggaley in the Brighton goal.

The visitors improved after the break, with the lively Kiko Seike firing a powerful strike against the crossbar - but a Maisie Symonds own-goal 14 minutes from time summed up a torrid night for Dario Vidosic's side in the capital.

To make matters even worse, Jorelyn Carabali conceded a penalty in second-half stoppage time and Alessia Russo converted the subsequent spot-kick.

After registering their worst start to a WSL season for a decade before the match, the Gunners secured a statement win and rose to fourth in the table. Brighton, who lost substitute Aisha Masaka to a serious-looking injury at the end, are still third despite this heavy defeat.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates...