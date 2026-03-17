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Eberechi Eze Declan Rice Arsenal Leverkusen 2025-26Getty Images
Charles Watts

Arsenal player ratings vs Bayer Leverkusen: Eberechi Eze, that is special! Scorching strike and Declan Rice beauty secure Champions League quarter-final spot for quadruple chasers

Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice fired Arsenal into the Champions League quarter-finals in sensational style with stunning goals as the Gunners saw off a stubborn Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 at Emirates Stadium to seal a 3-1 aggregate victory over the Bundesliga outfit. Eze's thunderous first-half strike sent Mikel Arteta's on their way and Rice put the seal on the victory with an excellent second after the interval to set up a meeting with Sporting CP in the final eight.

Fresh from their dramatic win against Everton at the weekend, Arsenal were quick out of the blocks in the first half but were denied by a string of excellent saves by Janis Blaswich in the Leverkusen goal. There was nothing the visitors' keeper could do on 36 minutes, however, when Eze controlled Leandro Trossard's pass, turned and unleashed a sensational strike which flew into the top corner to break the deadlock and give Arsenal the aggregate lead.

The hosts had to wait until just after the hour mark to double their advantage, and when the goal came it was another superb strike, this time from Rice, who did well to bring down a looping ball, drive towards the edge of the box and then pick out the corner with a lovely curled effort on the run.

Leverkusen pushed forward late on as they looked to find a way back into the tie, but Christian Kofane's effort, which was somehow kept out by David Raya, was the closest they came as Arteta's side booked their spot in the quarter-finals.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates...

  • Arsenal FC v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (8/10):

    Flapped at one corner in the second half, but other than that he did everything that was asked of him. Sensational save late on.

    Ben White (7/10):

    Linked up well with Saka down the right. Tired a bit in the second half, which was no surprise. Replaced by Mosquera.

    William Saliba (7/10):

    Given a couple of difficult moments by Kofane and nearly scored a bizarre own goal when the ball deflected off his knee and looped over.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (8/10):

    Will feel he should have done better with a couple of headed chances in the first half. Typically strong at the other end.

    Piero Hincapie (8/10):

    Seemed to enjoy going up against his parent club. A player in excellent form.

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  • Arsenal FC v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi (7/10):

    Much more like it after some under-par performances of late. Moved the ball quickly and swept up well in front of the back four.

    Declan Rice (8/10):

    Strong display in the heart of midfield which he capped with an excellent goal in the second half to make it 2-0. Superb technique and finish to find the corner.

    Eberechi Eze (9/10):

    An outrageous goal to break the deadlock. The exact type of moment to break open a game that Arsenal signed him for. Sensational. Only worry was that he limped off with an injury in the second half ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

  • Arsenal FC v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (7/10):

    Much better than in recent weeks. Always involved and looked a threat. Seemed to enjoy having White behind him at right-back. Tested the 'keeper on a few occasions.

    Viktor Gyokeres (8/10):

    His hold up play is clearly improving as the season goes on. Some nice touches and ran the channels well to stretch the Bayer defence. Worked so hard for the team.

    Leandro Trossard (7/10):

    Unlucky not to score with a couple of efforts that Blaswich saved well. Looked a bit rusty at times on his return, but heavily involved.

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  • Subs & Manager

    Kai Havertz (6/10):

    On for the injured Eze and looked to have made it 3-0, but the ball went in off his hand and the goal was ruled out.

    Gabriel Martinelli (6/10):

    Couldn't really get into the game.

    Cristhian Mosquera (6/10):

    Replaced the tiring White

    Christian Norgaard (6/10):

    Kept things tidy in the middle

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (N/A):

    On in injury time

    Mikel Arteta (8/10):

    Shuffled his pack a bit and will be delighted with the performance.

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