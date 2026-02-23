Getty
Arsenal forward Olivia Smith stretchered off & taken to hospital after worrying injury in Women's FA Cup tie vs Bristol City
Smith suffered nasty clash of heads in FA Cup clash
Smith became the first £1 million player in the women’s game when completing a move to Arsenal from Liverpool in the summer of 2025. The 21-year-old has found it difficult to make the desired impact in new surroundings.
An untimely injury is doing that cause few favours, but the highly-rated forward may not be ruled out for as long as first feared. Smith was involved in a nasty clash of heads early in the second half of a cup tie with Bristol City.
She was fitted with a neck brace before being carried from the field, with the youngster being given a standing ovation. A concerning halt in proceedings led to 14 minutes of stoppage-time being played. It was suggested that Smith had suffered a concussion, which would require a break from training and playing commitments.
Injuries doing history-maker Smith few favours
Fans were quick to flood social media with messages of support. Others have been quick to point out that “Olivia Smith isn’t having much luck with injuries this season is she”. A hip ailment suffered on international duty in October hampered her progress in north London.
Smith has, however, registered eight goals for Arsenal during her debut campaign and remains their second-highest scorer across all competitions. She will hope to figure prominently in bids for major honours at home and abroad.
Arsenal, who are looking to successfully defend their Champions League title in 2025-26, eased to a 3-0 victory over Bristol City in their FA Cup fifth-round clash. Kim Little, Victoria Pelova and Frida Maanum - who replaced Smith - were all on target against the Robins.
Slegers responds to seventh successive win
Gunners boss Renee Slegers was delighted to see her team pick up a seventh consecutive victory and another clean sheet. She told the club’s official media channels afterwards: “Happy with the win, happy we're progressing. Clean sheet again. I don't think we give them much apart from a couple of set pieces.
“Yes, very important to finish the block this way. I think we're on a run of seven wins, so really happy with it. The players have done an amazing job this block. They go away now, and I look forward to keep on going in the next block.
“It's the consistency of small good actions and behaviours both on and off the pitch, which has been on a really high level. And then I think whatever the circumstances, whatever the conditions, and with the quality that we have, we can win games with that foundation. So that's been amazing.”
Arsenal will be eager to ensure that their momentum is not halted by another international break, with several senior stars about to head off with their respective countries. Slegers will remain in England working on tactical plans for upcoming fixtures.
She added: “So the players are going to go away, change of environment, they're going to represent their countries. We'll be here planning for the next block. This is a longer window, so we'll be without them for a longer time. But then we're so much looking forward to the two quarter-finals we're going to play and the games in the WSL.”
Arsenal fixtures: Next up for the trophy-chasing Gunners
Arsenal have two domestic fixtures against capital rivals London City Lionesses and West Ham to take in before playing host to WSL foes Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on March 24. A derby date with arch-rivals Tottenham will be sandwiched between two European meetings with the Blues. The draw for the Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals will take place on Monday, with the Gunners looking to win that trophy for the first time since 2016.
