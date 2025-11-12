Arsenal set to bring in Napoli head scout who discovered £59m PSG star as Andrea Berta continues to reshape recruitment department

Berta arrived at Arsenal after over a decade in La Liga with Atletico Madrid, taking over from Edu at Emirates Stadium. The Italian helped bring the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Jan Oblak, Rodri and Joao Felix to the club and was part of an Atletico set-up that won two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League.

Arsenal's new man has just overseen his first transfer window at Arsenal which saw the Gunners spend over £255 million ($345.7m) to refresh the squad. Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard all arrived as the north London side splashed the cash.

Mikel Arteta's side have gone on to enjoy a strong start to the Premier League season. The Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League table, four points clear of nearest challengers Manchester City, and are also in top spot in the Champions League standings.

