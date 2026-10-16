Arsenal star Mikel Merino reveals how last-minute seat swap saved his life in horrific 2017 Dortmund bus bombing

The current Arsenal star was a young prospect at Dortmund when the team bus was targeted by an explosive attack ahead of a Champions League quarter-final clash against Monaco. While the footballing world was left reeling from the news of the detonation, Merino has now revealed that he feels he was protected by a higher power during the incident. He admitted that he was incredibly lucky to escape the blast without suffering physical injuries, especially considering where he usually sat on the coach.

"I think I have an angel on my shoulder. I'm actually fortunate to be alive at all," Merino, who was 20 at the time, told The Players' Tribune, as quoted by Daily Mail.

The Spanish international detailed the immediate aftermath of the explosion, which left his teammate Marc Bartra with serious injuries and the rest of the squad in a state of absolute shock as they tried to process the unfolding horror on the side of the road. Recalling the harrowing moments, Merino said: "There was a deafening noise, and then I remember the bus nearly tipping over. I looked behind me and saw blood on the floor. Smoke, screams. I remember being at the hospital later that night, waiting for Marc Bartra, who had his wrist badly cut up."