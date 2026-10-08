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Mikel Arteta reveals ‘office destruction’ gamble that nearly ENDED his Arsenal career on day one
Setting the scene
Arteta took charge of the Gunners in December 2019 following Unai Emery's dismissal and Freddie Ljungberg's interim spell. Although he boasted strong ties to the north London club from his playing days between 2011 and 2016, this marked his first foray into senior management after learning his trade under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
Determined to make an immediate impact on a struggling squad, the Spaniard opted for an unconventional approach. He gathered the players in the largest room at the club’s training base, but only after intentionally trashing the space by throwing computers, laptops, and cables onto the floor.
- AFP
Arteta's ultimatum
Speaking to The Athletic, Arteta explained the rationale behind the stunt and how he challenged his new squad to clear up the mess.
"I just destroyed the office and put everything on the floor - the computers, the laptops, the cables. Then bring everybody in," he said. "I said, 'Listen, this is what I heard. I don’t know if it’s true. But from a lot of different people, the sentiment is that this is how they feel about working in the organisation. I'm here to help you enjoy your profession and your life and the passion that we all share. If you want me to help you to do that, you have two minutes to put this in order and at least to be ready to work together'. And I left."
The manager admitted the huge risk involved in his theatrical display, knowing it could have backfired instantly. He continued: "That could have been my managerial career because if that would have stayed the same way, I had no job anymore!
"I came back two minutes later and it was immaculate. Everyone was silent and had their eyes open and they were ready to listen. I said, 'This is just the start. It’s something that we have to be in daily. Whatever we want to accomplish, we’re going to have to do it together. I cannot do it by myself. The issue that we have is much deeper than that, but the opportunity is infinite'."
Building a dynasty
While that initial shock to the system did not yield overnight success, it laid the foundations for a spectacular revival. Fast forward to 2026, and Arsenal are the reigning Premier League champions, having also narrowly missed out on Champions League glory in last season's final.
The squad from that chaotic first day has been almost entirely overhauled, with Bukayo Saka standing out as the sole remaining player to blossom into a cornerstone of the team. Following his domestic triumph, Arteta has now cemented his legacy by signing a new contract tying him to the club until 2030.
"It’s a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal," Arteta said. "This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue. We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together."
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Looking ahead
With his long-term future secure, Arteta will now focus on establishing an era of sustained dominance in north London. Having finally conquered the Premier League, the ultimate objective will shift towards securing that elusive Champions League crown.
Guided by Saka and a meticulously rebuilt squad, the Gunners must now navigate the intense pressure of defending their domestic title while pushing for European supremacy.
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