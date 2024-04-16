Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sends message to Xabi Alonso and ex-Gunner Granit Xhaka after Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga title triumph and reveals whether he's received tips on how to beat Bayern Munich
Mikel Arteta issued a congratulatory message to Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso and midfielder Granit Xhaka after their Bundesliga title triumph.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Alonso guided Leverkusen to Bundesliga title
- Arteta congratulated coach and ex-Gunner Xhaka
- Says his team face different challenge vs Bayern