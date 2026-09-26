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Arsenal assistant Miguel Molina confirms Vinicius Junior's name was 'on the table' during summer window
Arsenal explored blockbuster target
The Gunners' coaching staff weighed up a sensational move to bring Vinicius to north London during the summer 2026 transfer window. Arsenal's concrete interest ultimately failed to materialise after the Brazilian star opted to commit his future to Santiago Bernabeu until 2032. The surprising revelation was disclosed directly by Arteta's right-hand man when shedding light on the club's squad-planning discussions.
- Sportimage
Spanish coach confirms Madrid discussions
Appearing on Spanish radio show La Tribu, Molina was questioned directly by journalist Pablo Villa regarding the transfer speculation linking the north London outfit with the Brazilian forward. Pressed on whether Arsenal's coaching staff discussed Vinicius, the 33-year-old assistant coach answered plainly: "Yes, of course. Obviously, I can't ignore reality, but it was a name that was on the table, yes."
Assistant praises Arteta demanding leadership
While Arsenal's transfer targets dominated the headlines, the former Atletico Madrid staff member also reflected on the demanding environment Arteta continues to cultivate. Touching upon the manager's fierce daily routine, Molina remarked: "He's the first to arrive and the last to leave. He's very intense, a super demanding guy."
Stressing the wider ripple effect across London Colney, he continued: "His best quality is that he's able to bring out the best in the people around him, both the players and the staff, because ultimately he's the greatest example of hard work and quality in that work."
- AFP
Spanish giants face testing schedule
Sitting fourth in the table with 15 points, Madrid return from the international break aiming to climb the Liga standings when they host Villarreal on October 10. Jose Mourinho's side then head straight to the Italian capital for a Champions League showdown against Serie A leaders Roma. Navigating that demanding schedule will test their attacking resolve as they pursue silverware both at home and abroad.
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