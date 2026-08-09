Arsenal set MASSIVE price tag for Martin Zubimendi as Chelsea and Real Madrid circle after Bruno Guimaraes deal

While the mood is celebratory regarding the arrival of Guimaraes, the transfer has cast a shadow over Zubimendi’s career in north London. A report from Mundo Deportivo suggest the Spanish midfielder is now in a "precarious situation" as his status as a guaranteed starter has vanished.

According to the report, Arsenal have informed suitors that it will take a fee of at least €90m (£77m) to pry Zubimendi away from the Emirates this summer. The midfielder, who arrived with significant fanfare in a £60m move from Real Sociedad last year, has seen his status within the squad shift dramatically following a dip in form during the final months of the previous campaign.

Despite a promising start to life in the Premier League, the Euro 2024 winner struggled for consistency during the title run-in and was notably left out of the starting lineup for the Champions League final against PSG.







