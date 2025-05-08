'I feel sorry for Arsenal!' - Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra posts bizarre video after Gunners lose to PSG in the Champions League and claims boss Mikel Arteta is 'a great friend'
Patrice Evra claimed he "feels sorry" for Arsenal in a bizarre video posted on social media after their Champions League defeat to PSG.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Evra posts bizarre video
- Claims he feels "sorry" for Arsenal
- Talks about friendship with Mikel Arteta