How Arsenal left Man Utd 'stunned' by Benjamin Sesko decision as Gunners' former transfer target prepares for first Emirates Stadium visit

Both strikers came to these respective Premier League giants with goalscoring pedigree but the big question was could they handle the rigours of the Premier League. So far, the jury is out. Gyokeres has five league goals to his name this season in 20 matches, while Sesko has four in 17 games. And with Gabriel Jesus scoring twice in Arsenal's 3-1 Champions League win at Inter Milan in midweek, Gyokeres could be on the bench and there is no guarantee Sesko will start, either. On that duel, former United forward Giuseppe Rossi believes that both strikers need time to find their feet at their new teams.

He told OLBG: "Everybody needs time. You can't expect big things from players right away. There's not a lot of Wayne Rooneys around. Give him time. He has the quality. I think he can deal with the pressure. I think he'll be fine with the pressure. I'm sure that he'll be able to fulfil the purpose he was brought to Arsenal for. Could Arsenal vs Manchester United become Gyokeres vs Sesko? Imagine that. That would be crazy. They could both go off in this game and put their stamps on the season. It’s such an important game for them both and I hope they do. I hope for Sesko more so. I just want to see good football from Arsenal vs United. I want to see a rival game like how it was back in the day between these two."