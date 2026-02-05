Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri called out by Ligue 1 coach after avoiding red card during latest Marseille appearance

There are no regrets on the 18-year-old midfielder’s part, with Arsenal opting not to include a recall option in his Marseille loan agreement. Nwaneri enjoyed a positive stat to his new adventure when scoring on debut against Lens.

He was handed a starting berth for a meeting with Paris FC, but failed to convince before being replaced in a game that ultimately finished 2-2. Nwaneri’s latest outing came against Rennes in the Coupe de France.

The youngster was booked for a full-blooded challenge in that contest on Glen Kamara, before being hauled off at half-time. Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi did not want to take any risks on Nwaneri collecting a second caution.

Rennes coach Habib Beye, who had to replace Kamara after seeing the ex-Arsenal academy graduate require treatment, believes that Nwaneri should have been given his marching orders. VAR is not used in French Cup competition.

Beye said, following post-match discussions with the match officials: “The match was altered by our early mistake and by that of the refereeing trio who had the honesty to admit it [that they made a mistake with Nwaneri].”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!