Frenkie de JongGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Arsenal-linked Frenkie de Jong has received 'important Premier League offers' as Barcelona press Dutchman to make imminent decision on new €19m-per-season contract offer

F. de JongBarcelonaArsenalLaLigaPremier League

Frenkie de Jong's fortunes at Barcelona have turned around after becoming a regular under Hansi Flick and all that remains now is signing a new deal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • De Jong pondering over future at Barca
  • Has found a spot in Flick's XI
  • Arsenal reportedly targeting the Dutch midfielder
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches