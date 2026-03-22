Arsenal legend reveals how Max Dowman asks for advice and complains about his own performances

Wilshere is a player who knows all about making the breakthrough at Arsenal at a young age and has revealed how he tries to help Dowman. He explained: "I try to help him with my experience of coming through and playing at a young age. Also, trying to help him with what Mikel Arteta wants, giving him a little bit of an advantage. He still needs to keep his head down and work hard. There is room for improvement and Max will be the first to admit that."