'Get him off our screens!' - Arsenal legend Martin Keown savaged by fans after bizarrely calling Stefan Ortega 'Orteta' during Man City's FA Cup clash
Fans savaged Arsenal legend Martin Keown as he kept calling Stefan Ortega "Orteta" during Manchester City's FA Cup clash against Leyton Orient.
- Ortega had embarrassing start to the match
- Spurs loanee Donley caught him out from 40 yards
- Keown ridiculed for mispronouncing him as "Orteta"