Huge Arsenal double injury boost! Mikel Arteta provides promising updates on Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber amid long-term absences

Getty ImagesAditya GokhaleHuge Arsenal double injury boost! Mikel Arteta provides promising updates on Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber amid long-term absencesJurrien TimberThomas ParteyMikel ArtetaArsenal vs Newcastle UnitedArsenalNewcastle UnitedPremier LeagueArsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the long-term injuries to Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber.Arteta gives updates on Partey and TimberTimber could return before end of seasonPartey could return very soon for Gunners