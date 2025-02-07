Arsenal's injury boost! Bukayo Saka and Ben White spotted with Gunners squad as Mikel Arteta jets players out to Dubai for warm-weather camp after humiliating Carabao Cup exit
Bukayo Saka and Ben White were spotted with the Arsenal squad as Mikel Arteta & Co. jetted out to Dubai for warm-weather camp.
- Saka was nursing a hamstring injury
- Whereas, White had a procedure on his knee
- Both players have joined Arsenal squad that flew to Dubai