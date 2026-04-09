Arsenal Women
Arsenal drop historic first-ever women's collab with London-based Good Squish
A first for Arsenal Women
Dubbed 'Fashion FC' as a result of their prolific run of collabs and brand partnerships, the Gunners' women's team has taken centre stage this time around as they link up with London accessory brand Good Squish, and it's sure to go down well with one of the most passionate fanbases in the game.
- Arsenal Women
Expansive new drop
Arsenal and Good Squish have dropped an expansive 13-piece collection that ticks all the boxes for matchday, including a baby tee, tracksuit, scarves and a range of Good Squish's signature handmade hair scrunchies. There's also a special capsule curated by Gunners and England striker Alessia Russo.
'Building what's next, together'
This feels like a momentous release for Arsenal Women in a celebration of the connection between the club and its fanbase, as the north Londoners flex their commercial might once again.
"This collection reflects the journey we're on as a club and the culture we're continuing to build around Arsenal Women," Russo said on the drop. "It represents the values we stand for, the pride we feel, and the connection we share with our community. This range is about celebrating the role we all play in driving this team forward, and building what's next, together."
- Arsenal Women
Made with fans in mind
The collection was unveiled as part of Arsenal's 'Block by Block' consultation project, the club's largest ever on the women's side as they look to shape matchday culture with their first generation of season ticket holders.
The AWFC x Good Squish collection is available now at Arsenal's online store and at the club shop, The Armoury.