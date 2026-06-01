Revealed: Fee Arsenal will accept for Gabriel Jesus - with Brazilian striker one of four senior stars the Gunners are ready to sell in summer transfer window

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have set a surprisingly low valuation for Jesus as they prepare for a significant squad shake-up. The Brazilian striker, who is 29 and has been considering British citizenship, will be allowed to leave north London if a suitor submits an offer in excess of £18m. His departure would mark a major shift in Arteta's attacking options as the club looks for more clinical reinforcements.

It is not just Jesus who could be heading for the exit. Long-term servants Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Ben White are also on the list of players who could depart if significant bids arrive. Arteta is keen to avoid stagnation, and with the club's revenue expected to reach nearly £770m - boosted by over £300m in TV money - the manager is pushing the Kroenke family to invest even further into the first-team squad.