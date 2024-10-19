'Title gone' - Arsenal fans lose their minds as William Saliba receives straight red card against Bournemouth and is ruled out of Liverpool clash
Arsenal fans were left fuming after seeing William Saliba pick up a red card against Bournemouth that will rule him out of the visit from Liverpool.
- Saliba sent off in first half against Bournemouth
- Will miss Arsenal's clash with Liverpool
- Gooners left distraught by sending off