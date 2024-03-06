Arsenal fan charged with assault for alleged headbutt on Man Utd legend Roy Keane during heated clash at Emirates Stadium

GettyPeter McVitieArsenal fan charged with assault for alleged headbutt on Man Utd legend Roy Keane during heated clash at Emirates StadiumArsenalManchester UnitedPremier LeagueAn Arsenal supporter has been charged with assault for allegedly headbutting Manchester United legend Roy Keane last year.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal fan confronted Keane after matchAlleged to have headbutted ex-Man Utd starWill appear in court to face assault charge