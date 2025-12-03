Arsenal's defensive injury crisis deepens! Cristhian Mosquera forced off against Brentford with stalwarts Gabriel & William Saliba already absent

Arsenal have made a dream start to their 2025-26 campaign as they have lost just one match in the Premier League after 14 rounds of fixtures, and at the moment, they appear to be the clear favourites to win the title. However, they have had some bad luck when it comes to injuries, as the Gunners have had to contend with the absences of several first-team players since the start of the season.

While key players like Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke returned to the starting line-up against the Bees, star defenders Saliba and Gabriel watched the game from the stands. In the two first-choice centre-backs' absence, Arteta fielded new signings Mosquera and Piero Hincapie. However, the Gunners were dealt a fresh injury blow as the former was forced off the pitch on the stroke of half-time.