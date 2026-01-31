Goal.com
Live
FBL-ENG-PR-LEEDS-ARSENALAFP
Richie Mills

Arsenal dealt significant blow as Bukayo Saka pulls up injured & has to be replaced in Gunners' starting XI shortly before kick-off against Leeds

Bukayo Saka appears to have picked up an injury in Arsenal's pre-match warm-up before facing Leeds United. The winger joined his team-mates on the Elland Road pitch prior to the 3pm kick-off but went down the tunnel early. Now, Gunners winger Noni Madueke has replaced him in the line-up in a huge blow for Mikel Arteta's Premier League title-chasing side.

  • Saka suffers new setback

    According to ESPN journalist James Olley, Saka picked up an injury during the warm-up, a good 15 minutes before kick-off on Saturday. Summer signing Madueke will take his place in the starting XI. BBC Sport also confirmed that the 24-year-old England international is out of the Leeds encounter, with Saka walking down the tunnel with a physio. The winger was reportedly set to be Arsenal's captain for this game but now Gabriel Magalhaes will skipper the side.

    MORE TO FOLLOW.

