Arsenal confirm arrival of Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera on long-term contract in €20m transfer C. Mosquera Arsenal Transfers Premier League Valencia LaLiga

Arsenal have unveiled Cristhian Mosquera as their latest summer acquisition, securing the young centre-back from Valencia for an initial fee of €15 million (£13m/$18m). However, performance-related bonuses could see the final fee climb to €20 (£17m/$23m). The 21-year-old Spanish defender has signed a five-year contract that ties him to the Emirates Stadium until June 2030, with an option to extend the agreement by an additional year.