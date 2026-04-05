Arsenal are in a race with Liverpool for 'Salah's successor'

Arsenal are preparing to go head-to-head with rivals Liverpool for a highly sought-after signing during the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to the website Fichajes, the race to sign Anthony Jordan, the Newcastle United winger, is set to spark a fierce battle between Liverpool and Arsenal.

Arsenal have made Jordan one of their top priorities in order to bring about a significant change in the Gunners’ project.

Jordan is 25 years old and is under contract with Newcastle until the summer of 2030.

Jordan’s attributes are well-suited to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s style of play, thanks to his pace, dribbling ability and defensive discipline.